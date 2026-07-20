Donald Trump discusses relationship and soccer bond with son Barron

Finding common ground between parents and their grown children can be a challenge as interests naturally shift over time.

For many families, major global sporting events provide the perfect opportunity to connect. Even world leaders rely on their kids to keep them up to date, reports Irish Star.

Expert soccer advice

The global soccer championship has captured the attention of millions, including the highest levels of American government. President Donald Trump recently opened up about how he connects with his youngest son. In a new interview, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief revealed that the tournament gives them a unique topic to bond over.

Speaking with Fox Sports reporter Jenny Taft, Trump admitted he relies heavily on his 20-year-old son, Barron, for sports knowledge. While discussing legendary players, the president confessed that he learns about the game directly from the young student.

According to the Irish Star, Trump explained how he gathers his facts. “I get this information from my son, but you have some other really incredible players here. But I’ve always liked Ronaldo, I’ve always liked Messi, I met Messi just recently,” the president shared.

He also expressed a playful envy toward superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “And I know Cristiano. And I think they have a very good life. A pretty good life, actually. Much easier than my life. And I’d like to switch. I would love to switch for a month or so,” Trump added.

Skills on the field

The president previously highlighted his son’s intense soccer fandom during a White House ceremony in March. At the special spring event, Trump proudly hosted the Inter Miami squad to celebrate their big championship victory. The gathering marked the first time the famous Argentine star visited the executive mansion.

Trump recalled a conversation he had with Barron just before the team arrived. “My son said, ‘Dad, do you know who’s going to be there today?’ I said, ‘No, I got a lot of things going on.’ He said, ‘Messi,'” Trump recalled. He went on to tell the player, “He’s a big fan of yours. He thinks you’re just a great person.”

The bonding extends to Barron’s own time on the pitch. At a Friday sports event, Trump spoke proudly about his son’s athletic abilities. “My one son, my very tall son Barron, loves soccer,” the president explained. The report noted he also stated, “He’s a good soccer player,” while sharing a funny conversation about defense.

Sources: Irish Star