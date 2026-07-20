New revelations add more fuel to the fire surrounding Trump’s corruption allegations

New investigation raises fresh questions about Trump’s financial dealings.

Questions surrounding Donald Trump’s financial interests have resurfaced after a new investigation claimed the U.S. president publicly praised companies shortly after investing in them.

The findings, published by CNN, have prompted renewed scrutiny of Trump’s business dealings, while the White House insists there is no conflict of interest and says the president has no direct control over his investments.

Investigation points to repeated pattern

According to CNN, Trump promoted roughly 20 companies on his Truth Social platform within days of purchasing shares in those same businesses.

One example highlighted by the investigation involved technology giant Nvidia.

Trump announced he had “very big and exciting news” about the chipmaker after the company revealed plans to help build AI supercomputers in the United States. Around the same time, he also promised government support for similar projects.

“All necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered.”

CNN reported that the president had purchased between $200,000 and $500,000 worth of Nvidia stock the day before making the announcement.

The investigation further alleged that several of the companies later secured valuable government contracts.

White House rejects conflict claims

The administration has forcefully denied suggestions that Trump used his office to benefit personally.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CNN that the president’s investments are managed independently.

“President Trump’s assets are held in fully discretionary accounts managed by independent third-party financial institutions.”

Kelly also defended the president’s conduct.

“President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public, which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media. There are no conflicts of interest.”

Trump says he does not manage his investments

Trump has also rejected accusations that he profits from decisions made while serving as president.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, he insisted he has no involvement in the day-to-day management of his finances.

“You know, I don’t get involved in my personal finances.”

He continued by explaining that outside managers oversee his money.

After being pressed about whether he still benefits financially regardless of who manages the investments, Trump replied:

“Well, I’ve made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money.”

The president added that he has no communication with those handling the accounts.