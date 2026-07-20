Donald Trump discusses son Barron’s passion for soccer

Parents love to boast about their children’s talents, especially when a massive global event turns the spotlight onto a specific hobby.

Even in the most powerful political circles, family sports debates can quickly take center stage. A recent gathering of world sports leaders exposed a funny glimpse into one famous family’s competitive dynamic, reports Irish Star.

A confident defender

President Donald Trump shared a rare look into his home life during a World Cup press conference. Speaking alongside FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, Trump shifted his focus from golf to discuss his youngest son.

The president opened up about 20-year-old Barron Trump, who has loved the game for years. According to the Irish Star, the president joked about his son’s size on the field. “He’s a strong player. Although, his speed… You see, the boy is a little on the larger side,” Trump remarked.

The president recalled asking Barron how he would fare against elite international stars from Spain or France. Barron confidently replied that he had control of the ball. When Trump pressed him on what he would do if an opponent was faster, the young man offered a bold seven-word declaration.

Behind the scenes

According to the Irish Star report, Trump revealed his son’s exact response. “Dad, no one will get past me,” Barron told his father. Trump tried to ask what would happen if someone did, but his son stayed silent.

Reflecting on the game, Trump added, “As far as I understand, speed plays a big role in this sport, doesn’t it? But overall, he’s good.” Beyond playing on the pitch, the young man apparently works from behind the scenes.

Trump praised him as a talented administrator and a soccer visionary, even joking about his influence on the head of FIFA. “In any case, he helped Gianni [Infantino] make soccer what it is today,” Trump told reporters.

White House matches

This passion is nothing new for the youngest Trump sibling. The green lawns of his former home often served as a pitch. The Washington Post reported that he is a dedicated fan of Arsenal, and he was even spotted playing in a team kit back in 2017.

Over the years, he has used his unique position to meet legendary players. The BBC noted that he met soccer icon Wayne Rooney at the White House in 2018. This weekend, he will watch the final match alongside his parents and his grandfather, Viktor Knavs, a Slovenian businessman who played soccer in his youth.

Sources: Irish Star, The Washington Post, BBC