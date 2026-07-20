Embarrassing moment as Trump skips Argentina player during medal presentation

Trump overshadows World Cup final again with awkward podium mistake

World Cup medal ceremonies are usually carefully choreographed affairs. Every player walks across the stage, shakes a few hands and leaves with a medal around their neck.

That script briefly fell apart after Sunday’s World Cup final, when Donald Trump appeared to skip one member of Argentina’s squad altogether.

The U.S. president took part in the post-match ceremony after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift the World Cup trophy.

While handing out runners-up medals alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump according to Express overlooked Argentine defender Nahuel Molina, leaving the full-back without his medal as his teammates continued off the stage.

Molina was eventually forced to double back to the podium to receive it.

The awkward moment did not go unnoticed online.

“TRUMP FORGOT TO GIVE MOLINA’S WORLD CUP MEDAL???”

Another supporter couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the defender.

“Molina is so bad that even Trump didn’t want to give him the medal and had to stand up and ask him to give it to him.”

Not the only talking point

The medal mix-up wasn’t the only moment involving Trump that attracted attention after the final whistle.

Following the trophy presentation, the president remained on the podium as Spain prepared to celebrate its second World Cup triumph instead of stepping aside after handing over the trophy.

Footage showed Trump staying near the centre of the stage while sections of the crowd responded with boos.

Gianni Infantino eventually walked across the podium toward the president before Spain’s captain Rodri lifted the trophy, triggering the team’s celebrations despite the unusual scene unfolding around them.

A familiar scene

The moment also reminded many football supporters of last year’s FIFA Club World Cup final.

Trump similarly remained on stage during that trophy presentation, becoming part of the celebration rather than leaving the spotlight entirely to the winning players.

Sunday’s ceremony added another memorable chapter—this time because one Argentine defender briefly had to chase down the medal that was supposed to come to him in the first place.