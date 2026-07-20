Donald Trump joins FIFA president to present World Cup trophy

The climax of a major sports tournament is supposed to be all about the victorious athletes who left everything on the field.

When months of hard work finally pay off, players look forward to celebrating their hard-earned glory. Sometimes, an unexpected guest can completely derail the biggest moment of their careers, reports The Express.

Breaking the rules

Spain secured a historic victory at the World Cup final. But the ceremony turned awkward fast. U.S. President Donald Trump took center stage alongside FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to distribute the medals.

The American leader handed Lionel Messi a runner-up prize before turning his attention to the victorious Spanish stars. But the real drama unfolded when it came time to hand over the actual silverware.

According to The Express, the two men broke official FIFA protocol during the presentation. Usually, the iconic prize sits on a pedestal for the winning captain to collect.

Instead, Trump and Infantino carried the trophy directly to the squad themselves. It was bizarre. The sudden move left the players waiting around, visibly unsure of what to do next.

Trapped on stage

Captain Rodri and his teammates stood frozen for several moments while they waited to see if the politicians would exit the platform. Trump lingered right in the center before the FIFA chief finally guided him away.

The crowd inside the stadium had already made their feelings clear. The Express reported that fans loudly booed Trump both before the opening kickoff and whenever his face appeared on the giant screens.

Despite the backlash, soccer officials insisted the joint presentation was entirely intentional. Last month, the soccer executive addressed the upcoming ceremony.

Infantino confirmed, “That’s always been the plan.” He added, “That’s how it’s always been done in the past, the president of the country where the final is held presents the trophy together with the FIFA president.”

A familiar scene

This is not his first awkward trophy presentation. A remarkably similar situation unfolded last year when Chelsea won the Club World Cup.

During that event, Trump stood right next to defender Reece James during the big moment, leaving the English players completely baffled. James later opened up about the strange encounter.

“They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” James explained.

Sources: The Express