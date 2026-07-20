Venezuela’s $37 billion disaster puts Trump’s Latin America strategy under pressure

Venezuela was supposed to be America’s next success story—then disaster struck.

America entered 2026 believing Venezuela could become one of its biggest economic opportunities in decades. Vast oil reserves, untapped mineral wealth and a new government aligned with Washington appeared to open the door to massive U.S. investment.

Less than six months later, that vision has been replaced by a far more urgent priority: rebuilding a country shattered by one of Latin America’s worst disasters in recent history.

A $37 billion disaster

Twin earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, leaving more than 5,000 people dead, forcing tens of thousands from their homes and causing an estimated $37 billion in damage, according to United Nations figures. The destruction is roughly equivalent to one-third of the country’s annual GDP.

Entire neighborhoods in the coastal state of La Guaira have been reduced to rubble. Roads have split apart, electricity infrastructure has failed and thousands of families continue to live in temporary shelters, open fields or on the streets.

Construction worker Danny Muñoz, who recovered the body of his pregnant stepdaughter from the wreckage, summed up the desperation while speaking to The Wall Street Journal.

“We are in God’s hands and the Americans’. Nobody else can save us.”

Washington now holds the keys

Following Nicolás Maduro’s capture by U.S. special forces in January and the installation of an interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez, Washington has gained significant influence over Venezuela’s finances and oil revenues.

Any large-scale reconstruction effort now depends heavily on U.S. backing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has promised what he described as a “major mobilization,” while American military personnel are already helping assess structural damage, restore airport operations and distribute humanitarian aid.

According to the State Department, U.S. assistance has already reached $386 million in less than a month—surpassing the amount Washington committed following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in 2023.

Officials say the long-term rebuilding effort is intended not only to restore damaged communities but also to improve their resilience against future natural disasters.

Crumbling symbols of the Chávez era

The earthquakes also exposed long-standing concerns over construction standards across Venezuela.

Luxury homes and government-backed housing developments alike collapsed in Playa Grande, where investigators reportedly found expanded polystyrene used as filler between concrete slabs in multiple buildings.

Particular attention has focused on residential complexes built under Hugo Chávez’s Gran Misión Vivienda program.

Marketed at the time as one of the flagship social achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution, the developments were financed through oil revenues and built with the involvement of contractors from countries including Iran, China, Belarus and Turkey.

Many of those buildings now lie in ruins.

Willian Romero had lived for 14 years in one of the housing complexes personally promoted by Chávez as a symbol of his socialist agenda.

Seconds after the earthquakes struck, the building collapsed.

His wife and children survived, but the family now lives in tents beside the road.

“I’m starting over.”

Romero has experienced the nightmare before. His previous home was also destroyed during the deadly landslides that devastated the same region in 1999.

Homes were also savings accounts

Recovery has become even more difficult because Venezuela has virtually no functioning mortgage market or widespread home insurance.

Years of economic collapse, hyperinflation and the collapse of the bolívar pushed many families to invest their savings directly into construction materials instead of financial institutions.

Economist Juan Barrios says many Venezuelans viewed cement, steel and home improvements as the safest way to preserve their wealth.

As a result, the earthquakes wiped out not only homes, but decades of personal savings for countless families.

Pressure grows on the Trump administration

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez is now urging the United States to ease sanctions further and grant Venezuela access to state assets frozen overseas, including gold reserves held by the Bank of England.

Meanwhile, engineers and disaster experts argue that rebuilding cannot simply mean replacing collapsed buildings. Comprehensive geological surveys, stricter quality controls and modern earthquake-resistant construction standards will all be essential if the country hopes to avoid repeating the same tragedy.

Washington originally viewed Venezuela as a strategic geopolitical victory and a promising economic frontier. Following June’s devastating earthquakes, that opportunity has become an enormously expensive reconstruction project—one that could shape both Venezuela’s future and America’s credibility across Latin America.