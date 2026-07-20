Russia burns as Ukraine launches massive 400-drone attack on Moscow region

At least five major fires broke out across the region, according to Russian media.

In one of the largest aerial assaults of the war, Ukraine launched more than 400 drones at the Moscow region between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that air defenses intercepted 85 drones on their final approach. Even so, the sheer volume of the attack broke through.

The fallout spread quickly. According to the Russian media outlet Astra, at least five major fires broke out across Moscow Oblast. Falling debris triggered blazes in several residential areas, damaging homes in villages such as Maloye Tolbino and Odintsovo.

Footage from the attack has been shared online by several OSINT-groups, including Exilenova+.

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Warehouses under siege

The primary targets appeared to be Russia’s massive e-commerce and logistics networks. One major explosion rocked the Koledino complex, the largest sorting center for the online retailer Wildberries.

Footage verified by Astra showed thick black smoke rising from the facility. Still, the company downplayed the incident. In a statement published by the Telegram channel Dva Mayora, Wildberries claimed the site escaped severe damage. “All personnel at the site left the building in an orderly manner,” the company stated.

Other vital hubs experienced similar disruption. The massive Yuzhnye Vorota industrial park, a 650,000-square-meter distribution center used by Alibaba and Yandex Market, caught fire.

NASA fire-monitoring systems detected intense heat signatures there and at a Podolsk oil depot around 4:05 a.m. The Grivno logistics park, operated by Ozon, was also struck.

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A burning pattern

This relentless bombardment marks the second time in three days that Russian supply lines have faced severe disruption. Just days earlier, Ukrainian drones tore through warehouses in Elektrostal, triggering a fire visible from 200 kilometers away.

That previous attack destroyed up to 15 percent of Wildberries’ total warehouse capacity, ruining inventory belonging to thousands of independent sellers.

With local entrepreneurs now scrambling for emergency financing, these strikes show that the digital networks keeping Russia’s economy moving are no longer safe.