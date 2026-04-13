Donald Trump shares cryptic picture – is he planning a new Trump Tower on the Moon?

Trump has ordered NASA to create a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.

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In case you’ve been living under a rock for the paste couple of weeks, NASA finished a 10-day journey around the Moon on Friday April 10, when the crew of the Artemis II mission laded safely in the Pacific Ocean.

During the flyby of the moon, the four astronauts became the first human beings to ever be that deep into space, according to CNN, and the mission also marked the first time humans have left Earth’s orbit since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The Artemis II mission was the first crewed flight test of the Orian spacecraft as well as the Space Launch System rocket, and it was used to verify that the technology could actually support a manned space mission to the Moon.

Lunar outpost by 2030

The mission also worked as preparation for future long-duration missions into space,

According to the BBC, Donald Trump has renewed the US space policy, aiming to land on the surface of the moon by 2028, and the succes of the Artemis II mission has showed that the project is on track, even though analysts have deemped the target unrealistic.

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In an executive order, released by the White House on December 18, 2025, Trump has tasked NASA with establishing a permanent outpost on the Moon by 2030.

Trump Tower on the Moon

However, if a new post from the US president is to be believed, an outpost is only for first step of a bigger plan.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump published an AI-generated picture of a tower with the name “Trump” written on it.

It is unclear, if the idea for the tower is for it to be a hotel or something else.

Screenshot: Truth Social, @realDonaldTrump

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Sources. Truth Social post by Donald Trump, CNN, BBC, press release from the White House