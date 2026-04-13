Over 100 killed in Nigeria airstrike error

A deadly airstrike in northeastern Nigeria has raised fresh concerns over military tactics after a strike intended for militants hit civilians instead.

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The incident highlights ongoing risks in a conflict where air power is frequently used against armed groups.

At least 100 people were killed when a Nigerian air force strike hit a crowded market in Yobe state, according to NBC News, citing Associated Press reporting.

Deadly misfire

Amnesty International said it confirmed the death toll through survivor accounts following the strike on Saturday.

The attack targeted an area near the Borno border, a region long affected by a violent insurgency.

Local authorities acknowledged that the military operation had gone wrong, though details remain limited.

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Intelligence failure

A local security official said the strike followed reports that Boko Haram fighters were gathering nearby.

“The intel was shared and the air force jet acted based on the credible information,” he said.

However, analysts say such incidents often stem from weak intelligence and poor coordination between forces.

According to Associated Press data cited by NBC News, similar airstrike errors have killed at least 500 civilians since 2017.

Official response

The Yobe state government said the operation was aimed at a Boko Haram stronghold but confirmed that civilians at the weekly market were affected.

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Emergency teams have been sent to assist victims, while authorities urged calm.

The military said it had carried out a successful strike on what it described as a “terrorist enclave and logistics hub”.

It did not directly address reports that civilians had been hit.

Ongoing conflict

Nigeria continues to face a complex security crisis, particularly in the north where insurgent groups operate across vast territories.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, remain among the most active militant organisations.

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The use of airstrikes has become a key tactic, but repeated mistakes have raised concerns about civilian safety.

The latest incident underscores the human cost of a conflict that has stretched on for more than a decade.

Sources: NBC News, Associated Press



