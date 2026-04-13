The Kremlin reacts to crushing defeat for Putin’s friend in the EU

After being in power of Hungary for 16 years, Viktor Orban suffered a clear defeat at Sunday’s election

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Sunday was a bad day for Vladimir Putin.

The Hungarians headed to the polls, and when the last vote had been counted, it was clear that Putin’s ally in the EU, Viktor Orban, had suffered a crushing defeat, being ousted from office after 16 years in power.

The new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, and his party, Tisza, got a supermajority in the Hungarian parliament, meaning they can change the country’s constitution should they wish to do so.

But it was not just in the streets of Budapest that people cheered the result.

Europe breathes a sigh of relief

As the only head of state in the European Union, Orban has repeatedly blocked EU legislation, sanctions against Russia, and a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine.

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Hungary’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, even admitted in late March that he had kept Russian officials up to date on new economic measures targeting Moscow—discussions between EU ministers happening behind closed doors, POLITICO reported at the time.

Peter Magyar is far more pro-European and has vowed to bring Hungary closer to the EU and NATO.

This means that Putin now loses a key ally in the EU, so how will the Kremlin react to the new Hungarian leadership?

“Hungary has made its choice”

According to Reuters, the Kremlin said on Monday it hopes to maintain “highly pragmatic ties” with Hungary.

“Hungary has made its choice, and we respect that choice,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

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He added that Moscow expects to continue cooperation with Hungary’s new leadership and that the Kremlin looks “forward to continuing our highly pragmatic engagement with Hungary’s new leadership.”

EU collapse “will accelerate”

The remarks from Peskov are more diplomatic than the initial reactions from Russia.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, a Vladimir Putin presidential envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, commented on social media that the election result would weaken the European Union.

“This will only accelerate the collapse of the EU. Check if I’m right in 4 months,” he wrote on X, responding to claims by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson that Hungary had “fallen.”

The election followed a record voter turnout, underscoring the high stakes and strong public engagement in the vote.

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A close partnership

Orban had been one of Russia’s closest partners within the European Union, maintaining ties despite the war in Ukraine.

Reuters reported that Hungary continued purchasing Russian oil and gas under his leadership, even as many EU countries sought to reduce dependence.

Moscow is also involved in constructing a new nuclear power plant in Hungary, further linking the two countries economically.

Sources: Reuters, POLITICO, TASS