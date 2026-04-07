White House responds to ‘Trump is dead’ rumors

Rumors swirl after president cancels appearances.

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Rumors suggesting Donald Trump had been hospitalized—or had even died—circulated after a schedule update indicated he would not make public appearances for the rest of the day.

According to reporting cited by outlets including The National, online discussion intensified after a post claimed there was speculation Trump was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The lack of public visibility fueled speculation, with some users questioning whether the president was undergoing treatment.

The claims quickly escalated, with reports about his condition circulating widely on social platforms.

Official response

White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the rumors, insisting the president was continuing his duties.

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“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” Cheung said in a post on X.

He added that Trump had been “working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

Previous medical update

Trump’s health has been the subject of repeated public attention during his presidency.

Recent discussions have included visible bruising and reports of swelling, though no serious issues have been confirmed by officials.

The president last visited Walter Reed in October, when he underwent an MRI scan.

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“I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” Trump told reporters at the time.

His physician described the visit as routine, stating it was part of a standard health maintenance plan and that Trump remained in “excellent overall health.”

Sources: White House statements, The National, Newsner



