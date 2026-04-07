US allies forced to wait for missile deliveries as Trump’s war depletes stockpiles

The United States and Japan have maintained one of the closest security alliances in the world since the end of World War II.

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Under a long-standing defense pact, Washington has played a central role in Japan’s security, while Tokyo has relied heavily on American military technology and support.

That partnership is now facing strain as shifting priorities in Washington begin to affect key defense commitments.

Delayed deliveries

Japan’s order of 400 BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles is expected to face delays, according to reporting by Bloomberg cited by WP.

The weapons were part of a $2.35 billion agreement signed in 2024, with deliveries originally scheduled to be completed by 2028.

However, the timeline has been pushed back as the United States prioritizes replenishing its own stockpiles.

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War impact

The delay follows heavy use of Tomahawk missiles by the US Navy during recent military operations, including strikes linked to the conflict involving Iran.

As a result, Washington has chosen to fulfill domestic military needs before completing foreign orders.

Production limits

Manufacturer Raytheon is currently producing several hundred missiles per year, with plans to increase output to around 1,000 annually.

This includes both new missiles and upgrades of older systems to newer variants.

Despite this, supply constraints remain significant.

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Strategic concerns

The delay could have broader implications for US credibility as a defense supplier.

Japan remains one of Washington’s most important allies in the Pacific and a major buyer of US military equipment.

Any disruption could push Tokyo to accelerate domestic weapons development.

Advanced weapon

Tomahawk missiles can strike targets more than 2,000 kilometers away with high precision.

Newer variants include improved resistance to electronic interference and the ability to hit moving targets such as ships.

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The system combines satellite guidance, terrain mapping, and onboard sensors to maintain accuracy.

Sources: Bloomberg, US Navy, Raytheon, WP.