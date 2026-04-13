Ukraine sends robots to frontline in major shift

Ukraine is rapidly reshaping battlefield tactics by turning to machines instead of soldiers for some of the war’s most dangerous tasks.

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New data suggests a sharp rise in the use of unmanned systems, highlighting a shift in how the conflict is being fought.

According to Ziare.com, Ukrainian forces deployed ground robots in more than 21,000 missions during the first quarter of the year.

Rapid expansion

The figures show a steep increase in activity over a short period.

In March alone, unmanned ground systems were used in over 9,000 missions, compared with around 2,900 in November.

This surge points to both growing confidence in the technology and increasing reliance on it across the military.

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The number of units using these systems has also expanded significantly.

Machines on the front

Ground robots, often referred to as unmanned ground vehicles, are designed to carry out high-risk operations without putting soldiers in danger.

They are used to transport supplies, evacuate wounded personnel, clear mines and support defensive positions.

These machines can operate in harsh environments and difficult terrain where human movement is limited or dangerous.

Their role has become especially important in areas of intense fighting.

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Growing adoption

Ukraine’s defence ministry says 167 military units were using ground robots by March, up from 67 just months earlier.

Some of the heaviest users are brigades engaged in active combat in the east and northeast.

Medical units have also adopted the technology, including the 1st Independent Medical Battalion, which has used robotic systems to evacuate injured soldiers from the front line.

War of technology

The shift comes as the conflict enters a prolonged phase, with Ukraine facing challenges in recruiting new troops.

At the same time, widespread use of aerial drones has made movement near the front increasingly dangerous.

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While ground robots are still used less than aerial drones, the trend suggests a growing role for automated systems.

Future battlefield

Despite their smaller numbers compared to drones, the direction of change is becoming clearer.

Modern warfare is increasingly defined by technology, with machines taking on roles once carried out by soldiers.

As both sides continue to develop these capabilities, the battlefield is evolving into a contest shaped as much by innovation as by manpower.

Sources: Ziare.com, Business Insider



