Economic pressure reshapes views of Trump as Melania’s approval turns negative

Americans are feeling the squeeze. New polling shows that frustration over rising costs is now spilling into how voters judge political figures, including those closest to the president.

The latest data draws a direct line between economic pressure and declining confidence in leadership.

CNN/SSRS survey findings put Donald Trump’s approval on the economy at 31%, the lowest level recorded for him in CNN polling.

The figures reflect a shift: Financial concerns are no longer just background noise, they are shaping overall views of his presidency.

High fuel costs and persistent inflation continue to weigh on households. Many Americans report cutting spending, and dissatisfaction appears broad-based.

Roughly two-thirds of respondents say current policies have worsened economic conditions. That discontent is increasingly influencing how leadership is judged beyond economic policy alone.

Melania’s standing shifts

In parallel, Melania Trump’s ratings have slipped into negative territory. While first ladies often remain relatively insulated from partisan swings, that pattern appears to be weakening.

Historically, figures in the role tend to maintain positive approval because they are seen as less directly political and more symbolic. That has helped sustain steady support even during turbulent presidencies.

This time, however, the trend looks different. CNN analyst Harry Enten describes the numbers as “absolutely awful,” highlighting a steady decline rather than a sudden drop.

The shift may reflect a broader change in how the public views political families, where personal image is increasingly tied to wider dissatisfaction with those in power.

Online reaction spreads

That mood is also visible online, though in a more pointed form. The hashtag #SendBarron has circulated widely, as reported by LadBible, amid heightened tensions involving Iran.

The posts argue that political families should share in any future military burden. It is a symbolic demand, but one that has gained traction.

Barron Trump, now 19, would normally be required to register with the Selective Service System. However, his widely reported height could limit eligibility for certain roles, depending on military requirements rather than guaranteeing an exemption.

The conversation is less about policy and more about perception. As economic strain deepens, scrutiny of leadership is expanding to include not just decisions, but the people connected to them.

Sources: CNN, LadBible