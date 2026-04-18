Principal stops school attack in dramatic moment

A high school principal in the United States is being credited with preventing a potential mass shooting after confronting an armed man on campus.

The incident, captured on surveillance footage, shows the moment the situation was brought under control.

dramatic intervention

According to Digi24.ro, the 60-year-old principal tackled a young man who was aiming a rifle at two students.

Despite being shot in the leg during the confrontation, he managed to restrain the attacker.

Suspect detained

The suspect, a former student, has been taken into custody and is under investigation.

Authorities say he faces multiple charges, including pointing a firearm with criminal intent and attempted murder.

Wider context

School shootings in the United States have had a lasting impact on public policy and national debate. Data from organisations such as the Gun Violence Archive shows that incidents on school grounds are recorded each year, though they vary widely in severity.

High-profile attacks, including Columbine High School in 1999 and Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, have driven ongoing discussions around gun laws, school security and mental health. Despite legislative efforts and increased safety measures, experts say preventing such incidents remains a complex and unresolved challenge.

Sources: Digi24.ro



