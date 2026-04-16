Do you feel like event tickets are overpriced? A U.S. jury would agree

A U.S. jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster acted as monopolists, reinforcing concerns that limited competition is a key reason why event tickets often feel overpriced.

If buying concert or event tickets feels increasingly expensive, a recent court ruling suggests that frustration may be justified.

A New York jury has found that Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster illegally monopolized key parts of the U.S. live events market—potentially helping explain why prices have remained high for years.

According to Fortune, the companies controlled ticketing at more than 200 major venues, limiting competition and shaping how tickets are priced and sold.

Why tickets feel so expensive

The ruling points to a system where one company controls multiple layers of the live event industry.

Live Nation not only owns or operates venues but also promotes shows and sells tickets through Ticketmaster, giving it significant influence over pricing structures.

When fewer competitors are able to enter the market, there is less pressure to keep prices low or fees transparent.

A closed ecosystem

The jury found that Live Nation often required venues and artists to use its services together.

That meant venues using Ticketmaster were tied into the company’s broader ecosystem, while artists performing at certain locations were pushed toward Live Nation’s promotion services.

For consumers, this kind of setup reduces choice—and with it, the ability to shop for better prices.

Fees and pricing pressure

Fans often see the impact in the final ticket price.

Base ticket costs are frequently increased by service fees, dynamic pricing models and resale markups, all within a system with limited competition.

Without strong alternatives, consumers have little leverage to avoid these added costs.

Competition struggles to break through

While other ticketing platforms exist, the ruling suggests they face structural barriers.

Companies like StubHub and SeatGeek operate in the same space, but access to major venues remains a key challenge.

As a result, even when alternatives exist, they may not offer meaningful price relief.

What happens next

The court has yet to determine penalties, and Live Nation has downplayed the potential financial impact.

However, the company could face further legal challenges, including pressure from multiple states and the possibility of structural changes.

What it means for you

For now, ticket prices are unlikely to drop overnight.

But the ruling reinforces a key point: high ticket costs may not just be driven by demand—but by how the market itself is structured.

If regulators force more competition into the system, it could eventually lead to more transparent pricing—and potentially lower costs for fans.

Sources: Fortune