Ex-ally slams Trump’s dictator mindset that he “learned from Vladimir Putin”

He openly accused the president of copying Russian methods.

When politicians reach the highest levels of government, the public expects them to focus entirely on the nation’s business.

The line between public service and private profit often becomes a subject of intense debate.

A prominent figure has now raised serious alarms about money being made at the top.

Massive new earnings

According to a repor Daily Express and Charlie Jones, a former ally has launched a blistering attack against President Donald Trump. Chris Christie criticized the eighty year old leader following a staggering financial disclosure.

Official documents revealed that Trump brought in at least $2.2 billion during his first year back in office. A massive portion of that total, around $1.2 billion, came directly from cryptocurrency ventures.

By comparison, his businesses made $622 million back in 2024. Christie shared his thoughts on ABC’s This Week, arguing that the first family views public service as a personal piggy bank.

“He and his family believe they are entitled to this, this is an entitlement to them,” Christie stated during the broadcast. He added that they believe the election gave them license to take whatever they could.

Shady financial methods

The former governor did not hold back. He openly accused the president of copying Russian methods to build personal wealth.

“Quite frankly, when you look at the scale of this, here’s another thing, apparently, that Donald Trump learned from Vladimir Putin during his first term. This is Putin-esque type of corruption and self enrichment,” Christie told the network.

Beyond crypto, Trump brought in millions selling branded Bibles, sneakers, and watches. One digital venture generated over $500 million, while another brought in $600 million through the sale of meme coins.

Untrue statements alleged

The financial report also exposed a gap in traditional White House ethical guardrails. While Trump claims his sons run the business empire, this arrangement falls short of safeguards used by past presidents.

Christie also slammed what he described as deceptive claims about public expenses. He noted that plans are moving to spend a massive amount of public money on a White House ballroom.

“Every time he says one of those things, ‘the ballroom won’t cost anybody anything,’ now we’re talking about them wanting to move $1billion to work on the ballroom. The American people are starting to catch up to this, you can feel it,” Christie said.

Sources: ABC, Office of Government Ethics