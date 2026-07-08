Putin ally says eliminating 50% of Ukrainians is acceptable to purge ‘Nazism’

This kind of aggressive language fits into a wider strategy used by the Kremlin.

When nations go to war, the language used by leaders often turns harsh.

Extreme rhetoric can gradually slip into mainstream broadcasts as officials try to maintain support for grinding conflicts.

Now, one politician has shared a truly shocking vision for a neighbouring country.

Words of war

Russian lawmaker Aleksey Zhuravlyov recently sat down for a broadcast conversation with blogger Ivan Mironov.

The State Duma deputy used the interview to discuss the ongoing military campaign. He quickly escalated the chat into extreme territory.

According to a report by United24 Media referencing The Moscow Times, the politician estimated that the number of supposed radicals across the border has exploded. He claimed the figure has jumped from two percent to thirty percent.

Mironov asked his guest how the military should handle this massive group of people. The answer was uncompromising.

“All nazis must be destroyed. All of them must be,” Zhuravlyov stated during the interview.

Defining the enemy

The lawmaker then made a staggering claim about the acceptable human cost of the war. He argued that wiping out half the country would be justified.

“You see, if it is fifty, even fifty percent must be destroyed. For the sake of this infection not being there, so that no one threatens us,” Zhuravlyov continued.

The blogger pushed the politician to explain how soldiers on the ground could tell the difference between ordinary citizens and dangerous radicals. The response left no room for nuance.

“If he has an automatic rifle, yes, he must be destroyed. Why distinguish him? If you see him, kill him,” the official specified.

Redefining history

This kind of aggressive language fits into a wider strategy used by the Kremlin. State media routinely applies historical labels from the Second World War to modern opponents. It is a powerful psychological tool.

The government uses these terms to describe anyone who supports an independent state or looks toward Europe. It helps officials justify the continuing campaign to their own citizens.

These latest comments follow recent updates from the top of the government. Back in May, President Vladimir Putin claimed that battlefield operations were making steady progress.

The Russian leader blamed European policies for the violence. He noted he would only meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a final peace agreement, according to U24 Media.

Sources: United24 Media, The Moscow Times