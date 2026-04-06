Drone attacks intensify across Ukraine and Russia

A surge of drone activity is reshaping the battlefield, with hundreds launched in rapid succession across multiple regions.

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A surge of drone activity is reshaping the battlefield, with hundreds launched in rapid succession across multiple regions. Air defenses on both sides are being pushed to respond at scale.

Russia said it intercepted more than 140 Ukrainian drones within a three-hour window, according to AnewZ, highlighting the pace of attacks.

The growing tempo points to a shift toward sustained aerial pressure rather than isolated strikes.

Elsewhere, the fighting reached deeper into urban and infrastructure targets.

According to AnewZ, Russian drones struck the Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, killing three people, including a child, and injuring at least 10 others.

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“Overnight, Odesa came under another heavy attack by the enemy,” regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Expanding targets

Odesa remains one of Ukraine’s most important export gateways, particularly for grain shipments. Damage was reported across residential areas, administrative buildings and critical infrastructure.

“Residential buildings, critical infrastructure and administrative facilities were hit. There is significant damage,” Kiper said.

Repeated strikes on the port underline its strategic importance in the wider conflict.

Fighting beyond front lines

The exchange of attacks is no longer limited to front-line areas. In Russian-controlled Luhansk, a strike disrupted power at the Bilorichenska coal mine.

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A Moscow-appointed official said 41 miners were trapped underground, though contact had been established and rescue efforts were ongoing.

Incidents were also reported in Russian cities, including Novorossiysk, where debris hit a high-rise building.

Pressure on systems

Energy networks continue to absorb the impact of repeated strikes. Officials reported widespread outages affecting large numbers of households in Russian-held regions.

Repair crews were deployed across areas including Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, working to restore electricity.

Drone warfare is now hitting deeper, faster and more often.

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Shifting strategy

Over time, both sides have expanded the use of drones from battlefield support to long-range disruption. Infrastructure, logistics hubs and cities are increasingly in focus.

That evolution suggests a broader strategy aimed at stretching defenses and weakening systems behind the front lines.

With attack volumes rising, the conflict’s aerial dimension is becoming harder to contain.

Sources: AnewZ