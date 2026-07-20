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Experts expose hidden Chinese threat as ‘research vessel’ maps US ocean floor

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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China is actively growing its presence in the Arctic and beyond.

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When massive ships appear on the horizon, authorities immediately take notice.

The deep ocean hides many secrets, and some vessels do much more than look for fish or measure the weather.

A recent journey near American shores is raising eyebrows about what lies beneath the waves.

Shadows in the water

Two Chinese research ships recently sailed through the American exclusive economic zone near Alaska. The vessels were heading north toward the freezing waters of the Arctic.

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Defence Blog reported that the U.S. Coast Guard kept a very close watch. Authorities quickly dispatched the cutter Munro to closely escort the Xue Long and the Xue Long 2 as they transited the area according to Militarnyi.

The Pentagon and the State Department also monitored the ships as they moved across the Bering Sea. While the passage was legal under international law, officials paid strict attention.

Mapping the dark depths

These research ships carry special equipment designed to scan the ocean floor in extreme detail. They can draw highly accurate maps of the entire seabed.

Experts warn that this data often serves a double purpose. While Beijing claims the missions focus on climate research and mineral exploration, the military can use the exact same maps to hide submarines.

Such precise scans also make it easier to locate vital underwater internet cables. Knowing the exact layout of the ocean floor gives naval forces a massive advantage in any future conflict.

Expanding the footprint

China is actively growing its presence in the Arctic and beyond, a push that recently included a joint military patrol with Russia in the region.

These mapping operations happen everywhere. Another Chinese ship recently made repeated trips near major American military bases around Guam and Hawaii.

The surveillance even extends into shallow coastal waters. Not long ago, an Indonesian fisherman pulled a Chinese reconnaissance drone right up in his fishing nets.

Preparing the battlefield

Naval experts explain that water temperature and salt levels are crucial details for submarine navigation. Gathering this data helps underwater forces move safely and quietly.

The research also involves dropping deep sea sensors into the water. Reports from the Ocean University of China indicated that a Chinese vessel tested a large sensor network near Japan.

Understanding how sound travels underwater makes hunting down enemy ships much easier. As these research voyages continue, the map of the ocean floor becomes an increasingly valuable prize.

Sources: Militarnyi, Defence Blog, Ocean University of China

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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