Fire in the sky: Hundreds of Ukrainian drones devastate Russian oil and logistics hubs near Moscow

A massive swarm of over 400 Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow region, inflicting catastrophic fire damage on critical oil depots and mega-warehouses.

Ukrainian forces launched an unprecedented overnight assault on the Russian capital, utilizing a massive swarm of long-range strike drones. According to a recent report from United24 Media, more than 400 unmanned aerial vehicles breached Russian airspace to cripple vital industrial infrastructure. A complementary analysis by Reuters confirms that multiple high-value targets, including oil depots and e-commerce mega-warehouses, suffered catastrophic damage in the coordinated attack.

Striking the heart of Russian commerce

The meticulously planned drone strike heavily targeted massive logistics facilities utilized by Russia’s most prominent e-commerce corporations. One of the primary casualties was the Wildberries Kolendino complex, which serves as the largest sorting center for the retail giant. This massive facility covers more than 225,000 square meters of operational space, and dramatic footage quickly emerged showing devastating fires raging across the property.

The aerial bombardment also severely damaged the Yuzhnye Vorota logistics park situated near the town of Belye Stolby. This sprawling commercial hub houses vital distribution centers for major international companies like Alibaba Group, Yandex Market, and Decathlon. Widespread structural damage was reported across multiple warehouse buildings, with local emergency services struggling to contain the intense blazes well into the morning.

A third major commercial facility, the Grivno logistics park in the Podolsk district, also suffered direct hits during the overnight raid. This critical infrastructure complex spans over 133,000 square meters and is heavily utilized by the Russian retail powerhouse Ozon. Located just 25 kilometers from Moscow’s main ring road, the destruction of this facility represents a significant blow to civilian supply chains.

NASA satellites confirm the devastation

Beyond the commercial sectors, Ukrainian operators successfully struck a strategic oil storage facility located in Podolsk. This specific depot sits approximately 46 kilometers south of Moscow and holds crucial fuel reserves for the surrounding metropolitan region. The heavily guarded compound contains ten massive storage tanks with a combined maximum capacity of 19,400 cubic meters of combustible fuel.

Independent verification of these successful strikes came swiftly from international monitoring organizations observing the region from space. Data from NASA’s FIRMS fire-monitoring system detected severe thermal anomalies at both the Podolsk oil depot and the Belye Stolby logistics park. These abnormal heat signatures first appeared at approximately 4:05 a.m. local time, directly corroborating eyewitness reports of catastrophic explosions.

The precise targeting of these highly combustible facilities demonstrates a sophisticated evolution in Ukrainian strategic strike capabilities. Igniting thousands of tons of stored fuel and concentrated commercial goods guarantees maximum economic disruption for the Russian state. Satellite imagery continues to track the extensive smoke plumes drifting across the Moscow region as firefighters battle the lingering infernos.

An escalating aerial campaign

This devastating overnight operation is part of a rapidly intensifying Ukrainian strategy to bring the war directly to the Russian capital. Officials in the Moscow region publicly claimed that more than 400 separate drones participated in this specific wave of attacks. The sheer volume of incoming projectiles seemingly overwhelmed local air defense systems, allowing several critical payloads to reach their intended targets.

The destruction of these mega-warehouses follows a recent pattern of calculated strikes against Russia’s lucrative e-commerce infrastructure. Ukrainian forces previously targeted multiple logistics centers operated by Wildberries in both the Moscow and Tambov regions with long-range munitions. These sustained attacks aim to disrupt domestic economic stability while forcing the Russian military to redirect valuable air defense assets.

Russian authorities are increasingly alarmed by the unprecedented frequency and scale of these incoming drone swarms. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin recently stated that an astonishing 1,892 Ukrainian drones targeted the capital region between July 11 and July 18 alone. Despite official claims that the vast majority of these threats are intercepted, the burning ruins of Moscow’s logistics hubs tell a vastly different story.