‘Fake Melania’ theories erupt after first lady’s bizarre World Cup look

“Look closely at Melania it’s the fake one.”

When a massive sporting event captures the world’s attention, the focus usually stays on the field.

Sometimes the biggest spectacle actually happens up in the VIP stands.

A simple accessory choice can suddenly send the internet into a complete frenzy.

Making history in the stands

The 2026 Men’s World Cup final kicked off on Sunday. Reigning champions Argentina played Spain in a highly anticipated match.

Donald Trump watched the game in person. That visit made the 80-year-old the first sitting American president to ever attend a World Cup final.

He sat inside a secure bulletproof viewing box. Joining him were his wife, Melania, along with world leaders from Mexico and Canada.

Shaded from the crowd

The 56-year-old first lady chose a casual outfit for the event. She wore white trousers, a white shirt, and a tan bomber jacket.

Her eyewear really caught everyone’s attention. She kept massive, reflective dark sunglasses on her face while sitting inside the enclosed box.

Viewers at home immediately noticed the unusual look. Before long, old internet rumors about a presidential body double began to circulate.

According to the Mirror US, the bizarre theory first started making rounds in 2017. People claimed that facial differences and footwear choices proved a decoy was standing in.

Internet detectives react

Social media users quickly began questioning the broadcast footage. One observer asked, “Why is #Melania wearing dark sunglasses while behind protective glass and sitting underneath a over hang? Is this the fake Melania with #Trump at the @FIFAWorldCup”.

Others were much more direct. Another user confidently posted, “This is FAKE MELANIA,” while someone else wrote, “Look closely at Melania it’s the fake one.”

Not everyone bought into the wild body double theory. Some viewers simply chose to poke fun at the couple’s relationship.

As one person joked, “You know the World Cup is a big deal because Melania is willingly sitting next to trump for 2 hours.”

More than just a game

The sunglasses debate was just one piece of the surrounding drama. Before the players took the field, the president had his own ideas about the action.

He told Fox reporter Jenny Taft that he wanted to “switch” places with Argentine star Lionel Messi for “a month or so.”

Later, the couple watched Jennifer Hudson sing the national anthem. Her performance was met with loud booing from the stadium crowd, according to the Irish Star.

Sources: The Irish Star, Mirror US, Fox