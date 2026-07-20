Hunter Biden’s ice cream photo sparks fresh mockery of JD Vance

Hunter Biden responds after JD Vance’s ice cream remarks spark backlash.

Social media users didn’t need long to connect the dots after Hunter Biden uploaded a seemingly innocent ice cream photo following Spain’s World Cup triumph.

The timing caught plenty of attention, arriving just hours after Vice President JD Vance found himself under fire for remarks about former President Joe Biden’s fondness for frozen desserts.

Ice cream becomes the latest political prop

Hunter Biden first shared a selfie celebrating Spain’s World Cup victory, showing himself holding a chocolate-covered ice cream bar while Joe Biden smiled beside him with a frozen treat of his own.

Not long afterward, he followed up with another ice cream photo—this time making sure everyone knew who it was aimed at.

“Hey @JDVance. I wish I knew how to quit you,” wrote Hunter Biden on X.

Many users interpreted the post as a direct jab at Vance after the vice president’s comments during a lengthy appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Vance’s wording sparks criticism

While discussing how Joe Biden’s public appearances were handled during his presidency, Vance made a remark that quickly spread across social media.

“His staff would get him to eat ice cream in just the most suggestive way possible…,” said JD Vance during The Joe Rogan Experience.

The clip amassed more than 1.3 million views and drew widespread criticism, with numerous users describing the wording as uncomfortable, bizarre and unnecessarily creepy.

Online reactions pour in

Hunter Biden’s response proved just as popular.

His original World Cup post quickly attracted more than 1.7 million views, along with tens of thousands of likes and reposts within a matter of hours.

Some social media users praised what they saw as a subtle and humorous response, noting that the first post never mentioned Vance by name. Others argued it may simply have been a family photo shared to celebrate Spain’s victory, with the timing doing the rest.