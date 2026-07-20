Ivanka Trump’s World Cup post backfires as critics pile on

Social media erupts after Ivanka Trump shares behind-the-scenes World Cup footage.

Not everyone was excited to see Donald Trump arrive at the FIFA World Cup final.

While the US president made history by attending the men’s World Cup final for the first time, his appearance quickly sparked a fierce debate online after daughter Ivanka Trump shared footage from Marine One as it approached the stadium.

Ivanka, who attended Sunday’s final alongside President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, posted a short video on X showing the president looking out from Marine One toward the stadium before kickoff.

“Incoming ! #fifaworldcup @FIFAcom”

The clip immediately attracted thousands of reactions. While some users welcomed Trump’s appearance, many others were far less enthusiastic and urged Ivanka to “read the room” before posting.

Critics pile on

Comment sections quickly filled with criticism aimed at the president.

“Nobody wants him there. He’s a stain on humanity. Go away. Forever,” wrote one X user.

Another commenter claimed Trump would likely make the occasion about himself.

“He probably believes the crowd is there for him,” another user joked.

Similar reactions followed, with several users suggesting Trump would later claim the spectators had turned up primarily to see him.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Historic appearance at the World Cup

Trump watched Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 from a VIP box after arriving by Marine One.

First Lady Melania Trump was seated alongside him, joined by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The final also attracted a long list of celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Gayle King and Matt Damon.

Entertainment matched the scale of the occasion, with Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS headlining the tournament’s first-ever FIFA halftime show, while Burna Boy, Post Malone, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger also performed during the celebrations.

Trump’s visit marked the first time a sitting US president has attended a men’s FIFA World Cup final. Former President Bill Clinton attended the 1999 Women’s World Cup final but was not present at the men’s tournament held in the United States in 1994.