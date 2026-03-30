Middle East war forces South Korea To rethink energy

Rising tensions in the Middle East are beginning to reshape energy flows across Asia. South Korea, heavily dependent on imported fuel, is now weighing emergency measures as supply pressures grow.

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Officials are also considering restrictions on everyday energy use if the situation worsens.

According to Reuters, cited by HotNews, South Korea’s Industry Ministry confirmed it had received 27,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil. The shipment marks the country’s first such import since the latest conflict in the Middle East escalated in late February.

Authorities did not disclose where the oil would be distributed but said efforts are ongoing to secure additional supplies.

Supply concerns deepen

South Korea relies on the Middle East for roughly 70 percent of its crude oil, leaving it exposed to disruptions linked to regional instability.

Officials say companies have also been attempting to obtain Russian oil independently, though with limited success so far.

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At the same time, concerns are growing over shortages of key petrochemical materials, including those used in plastics and industrial production.

Emergency planning

Lawmakers and government officials are now discussing contingency measures to protect essential sectors. These could include prioritizing supplies for healthcare and critical industries, as well as restricting exports of certain materials.

Authorities are also considering releasing strategic reserves and boosting domestic availability of refined products.

Possible driving limits

As fuel prices rise, the government is weighing broader restrictions on car use. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said limits could be extended to the general public if oil prices climb to between $120 and $130 per barrel.

“If the situation in the Middle East worsens, the crisis alert level should be raised to the ‘warning’ stage, and at that time it will be necessary to reduce consumption,” he said.

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Such a move would mark the first nationwide restrictions on private vehicle use since the 1991 Gulf War.

Demand reduction efforts

For now, measures remain limited to the public sector, where vehicle use is already being controlled through rotation systems.

Major companies, including Samsung Electronics and SK Group, are encouraging employees to reduce car usage, while officials have urged citizens to adopt energy-saving habits.

Authorities say further steps will depend on how the global energy situation evolves in the coming weeks.

Sources: HotNews, Reuters



