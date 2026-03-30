Russia may turn to forced conscription, analysts warn

Concerns are growing over Russia’s ability to sustain troop levels as losses continue in Ukraine. New assessments suggest the Kremlin could turn to more coercive measures to fill the gap.

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A recent campaign targeting specialized units is already drawing criticism from within pro-war circles.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), cited by 02.pl, Russia has launched a recruitment drive focused on unmanned units. However, analysts say the initiative has struggled to deliver the expected results.

The effort reportedly began in January 2026, with a particular focus on attracting students into these roles.

Criticism from supporters

Even pro-Kremlin military bloggers have raised concerns about how the program is being handled. Some argue that personnel recruited for drone-related roles risk being reassigned to frontline assault units.

ISW noted that current contracts do not prevent such transfers, increasing uncertainty for recruits.

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Critics also accuse Russia’s military leadership of failing to adapt, pointing to resistance among senior commanders to adopt new technologies and reforms.

Falling recruitment

Separate reporting by the Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel indicates that, for the first time since 2022, recruitment levels dropped below battlefield losses in early 2026.

This development has intensified pressure on authorities to find alternative ways to sustain troop numbers.

Analysts suggest the shortfall highlights structural challenges within Russia’s current recruitment model.

Possible next steps

ISW assesses that Moscow may now be preparing for compulsory mobilization of reservists to offset ongoing losses.

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According to the analysis, such a move would likely aim to maintain current force levels rather than significantly expand the army.

The findings point to a continued reliance on manpower-intensive tactics, even as the conflict enters a prolonged phase.

Sources: 02.pl, ISW, Obozrevatel



