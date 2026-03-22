Tourist boom turns Japan resort into nightlife hotspot nightmare

A once-quiet mountain escape in Japan is now grappling with the downsides of global popularity. As visitor numbers surge, tensions are growing between locals and tourists in one of the country’s top ski destinations.

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CNN Travel reports that Hakuba Valley, a major ski region in Japan’s Alps, has become a magnet for international visitors drawn by its deep snow and lively nightlife. But the influx has led to complaints about disruptive behavior, particularly after dark.

Queues form early outside popular restaurants, while bars fill with tourists drinking and dancing in ski boots, creating a party atmosphere that some residents say is getting out of control.

Crackdown begins

Local officials have responded by introducing fines to curb antisocial behavior.

CNN Travel reports that penalties of up to 50,000 yen will take effect in July, targeting actions such as drinking in public, making excessive noise at night and setting off fireworks.

The rules build on earlier restrictions that lacked enforcement, after businesses pushed for stronger measures.

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However, not everyone agrees the problem is as severe as claimed. Some in the tourism sector argue that nightlife and noise are typical of any global ski resort.

Changing village

The growing number of foreign visitors has transformed daily life in Hakuba.

CNN Travel reports that restaurants are busier and more expensive, partly due to Western dining habits replacing traditional meal patterns at local inns.

Crowding has also increased in supermarkets and on public transport, with locals pointing to a shift away from the quieter atmosphere Japan is known for.

At the same time, rising demand has pushed property prices sharply higher, adding pressure for residents.

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Boom and tension

Visitor numbers are climbing again, though the nature of tourism has changed.

While Hakuba attracted more skiers in the early 1990s, most were domestic travelers. Today’s influx is largely international, bringing different expectations and spending habits.

Some officials worry about the long-term impact, while others argue the economic boost is vital for the region.

Delicate balance

Japan as a whole is facing similar challenges as tourism rebounds strongly after the pandemic.

CNN Travel reports that the country welcomed over 42 million visitors in 2025 and aims to increase that figure further in the coming years.

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Back in Hakuba, local leaders say they must balance economic benefits with preserving community life.

“We have no gate,” the mayor said, highlighting the difficulty of controlling visitor numbers.

Sources: CNN Travel



