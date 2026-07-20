Furious american travelers would rather stay home than fly from Donald Trump airport

The sudden rebrand sparked an immediate and intense backlash among travelers heading down to the sunshine state.

Air travel is usually stressful enough without politics getting involved at the gate.

Most people just want to grab their bags and head to the beach when they land in Florida.

But sometimes, simply looking at the name on the terminal building is enough to make travellers demand a complete detour.

A controversial rebrand

The main travel hub in Palm Beach officially became Donald J. Trump International Airport on July 10. According to Onet the bustling transport center sits just two miles away from the former president’s famous Mar-a-Lago estate.

Local officials meant the new designation to honor the prominent resident. Instead, the sudden rebrand sparked an immediate and intense backlash among travelers heading down to the sunshine state.

Many passengers decided they would rather fly somewhere else entirely. The wave of consumer anger grew so strong that it quickly caused major operational headaches for commercial carriers.

Secret escape route

United Airlines initially tried to quietly solve the problem for its unhappy customers. According to an internal corporate memo leaked to the travel blog Live and Let’s Fly, the company offered a highly unusual concession.

Workers at the airline received detailed instructions allowing protesting passengers to rebook their flights entirely free of charge. Staff were explicitly told they could redirect these specific travelers to nearby transport hubs in Miami or Fort Lauderdale.

This secret policy gave frustrated flyers a simple financial way out. They could completely avoid the newly named facility without paying any heavy penalty fees.

But the generous corporate loophole did not survive for very long. The quiet arrangement collapsed the moment several news outlets published the details of the confidential letter.

Shutting the door

United Airlines rapidly changed course after the internal document became public knowledge across the internet. A company spokesperson told reporters that the initial guidance sent to staff was “poorly worded” and fundamentally “incorrect.”

The representative clarified the rules regarding customer preferences. A personal dislike for an airport name does not qualify as a valid excuse for a free ticket change.

Even with the public retraction, the airline never actually denied that the leaked document was real. The situation simply forced them to tighten their corporate policies under public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the full aviation transition for the Florida facility continues to move forward. The official three-letter flight code will switch from PBI to DJT on August 18, according to Blick.ch.

Sources: Onet, Blick.ch, Live and Let’s Fly