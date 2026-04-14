Future wars may be fought by drone swarms

The war in Ukraine is reshaping modern combat, with new technologies rapidly changing how battles are fought. Military analysts say the conflict is accelerating trends that could define future global confrontations.

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Amid these developments, attention is turning to Russia’s growing focus on drone warfare and what it could mean for security in Europe.

Drone war shift

According to The Express, the conflict has evolved significantly since Russia’s full-scale invasion, moving from conventional tactics to a heavy reliance on drones.

Ukrainian forces have used layered defences combining mines, sensors and unmanned systems to slow Russian advances. Drones have become a central feature, with footage widely circulating showing their effectiveness on the battlefield.

The report notes that explosive-carrying drones can strike targets with high accuracy while remaining far cheaper than traditional artillery systems.

Expanding capability

Russia, initially slower to adopt this approach, is now increasing its drone capabilities. The Express reports that Moscow plans to train up to one million drone specialists by 2030.

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This effort reportedly includes students and young people enrolled in technical programmes, indicating a long-term strategy to integrate drone warfare into military planning.

The shift reflects a broader trend in modern conflict, where low-cost, high-impact technologies are becoming increasingly important.

Strategic concerns

The growing emphasis on drones has raised concerns about how future conflicts could unfold, particularly in Europe.

The Express highlights fears that large numbers of small, expendable drones could replace traditional heavy equipment as the dominant force on the battlefield.

Such systems are harder to defend against at scale, potentially changing the balance between offensive and defensive capabilities.

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Political response

The report also criticises the UK government’s response to these developments, arguing that defence planning has not kept pace with emerging threats.

It points to delays in publishing a long-anticipated defence investment plan, which is expected to outline future spending on military equipment.

While political debate continues over funding and priorities, analysts warn that rapid technological change may require faster decision-making to keep up with evolving risks.

Sources: The Express



