19 years in penal colony: Former Russian deputy defence minister found guilty of a plethora of crimes

He is also being fined $1.1 million.

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A former senior Russian defence official has been handed a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted on multiple corruption-related charges.

The ruling highlights ongoing scrutiny of financial practices linked to defence projects and state-funded facilities.

Court verdict issued

Pavel Popov, a former deputy defence minister, was sentenced to 19 years in a maximum-security penal colony and fined RUB 85 million ($1.1 million), according to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti and independent outlet Meduza.

He faced charges including bribery, fraud, abuse of office, official forgery and illegal possession of weapons. Popov denied all allegations during the proceedings.

In addition to the prison term and financial penalty, the court stripped him of his rank as a retired army general.

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Funds misused

Investigators alleged that Popov was involved in embezzling more than RUB 30 million alongside two other officials, Vladimir Shesterov and Vyacheslav Akhmedov. The funds were linked to Patriot Park, a military-themed complex near Moscow dedicated to Russian armed forces history.

According to investigators, money allocated to the park was diverted to construct private facilities, including a dacha, bathhouse and garage, on land owned by Popov’s son.

Shesterov and Akhmedov, both implicated in the case, reportedly reached pre-trial agreements with authorities.

Wider crackdown

The case is part of a broader pattern of investigations targeting high-ranking figures within Russia’s military establishment.

In August 2024, Akhmedov and Shesterov were detained on suspicion of large-scale fraud.

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It also comes after another high-profile conviction. In July 2025, former deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov was sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of embezzlement and money laundering.

Taken together, the cases point to a continuing campaign by Russian authorities to prosecute corruption within the defence sector, particularly involving senior officials and major state-funded initiatives.

Sources: RIA Novosti, Meduza, Ukrainska Pravda