Multiple Russian cities report explosions amid drone threat

Air raid sirens and explosions were reported overnight in several Russian cities, marking a rare escalation in areas far from the front line.

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Air raid sirens and explosions were reported overnight in several Russian cities, marking a rare escalation in areas far from the front line.

The incidents affected locations including Kazan, Volgograd and Saransk, with reports pointing to possible drone activity.

According to RBC-Ukraine, citing monitoring channels and local reports, air defense systems were activated, though there has been no official confirmation from Russian authorities.

First alerts

Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, experienced air raid sirens for the first time since the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian official Petro Andryushchenko said.

The city lies roughly 1,200 to 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine, making the reported activity notable due to the distance.

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Residents described loud sirens late on April 9, followed by renewed alerts in the early hours of April 10.

Explosions reported

In Saransk, a fire broke out after an air raid alert, with reports suggesting it may have followed a strike, though details remain unclear.

Gukovo in the Rostov region also saw an explosion followed by a fire, but the cause has not been independently verified.

In Volgograd, residents reported hearing drones flying at low altitude along with an estimated five to seven explosions in the southern part of the city.

Disruptions and response

Nearby areas, including Volzhsky, also reported engine noise, flashes and alarms triggered by the blasts.

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Volgograd Airport suspended arrivals and departures late on April 9 due to the threat of drone attacks.

Authorities have not released confirmed information on damage or casualties.

Broader pattern

The reported strikes come amid a series of Ukrainian operations targeting infrastructure inside Russia, according to Ukrainian sources.

Recent claims include attacks on oil facilities, ammunition depots and military positions, though independent verification remains limited.

The increasing reach of such operations highlights the expanding role of long-range drone capabilities in the conflict.

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Sources: RBC-Ukraine, monitoring channels