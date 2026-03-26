Have you seen this man? Notorious French fugitive spotted in Texas

One of France’s most notorious unsolved cases continues to generate new leads.

Others are reading now

More than a decade after the disappearance of its prime suspect, sightings and theories still emerge across the world.

A recent report from the United States is now drawing renewed attention.

New sighting

Authorities in Texas have issued a public appeal after a reported sighting of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, according to The Independent.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the fugitive and asked for information from the public.

“If you recognize this person or have any information, please call us,” the statement said.

Also read

Delayed report

The alert is based on a witness account suggesting the suspect may have been seen in 2020.

According to the notice, he was reportedly accompanied by a black Labrador in southern Brewster County.

The report surfaced years after the alleged sighting.

The development has revived long-standing speculation that Dupont de Ligonnès fled to the United States.

Former police officer Gilles Galloux said the suspect had long expressed a desire to live there.

Also read

“It was his lifelong dream to go to the United States,” he said.

Doubts remain

French investigators remain cautious about the claim.

According to Le Parisien, no concrete evidence has ever confirmed his presence in the US.

Previous false leads, including a mistaken arrest in Scotland in 2019, have reinforced skepticism.

Dupont de Ligonnès is the main suspect in the 2011 killings of his wife and four children in Nantes.

Also read

Their bodies were discovered buried beneath the family home, sparking one of France’s most enduring criminal mysteries.

His disappearance shortly after the killings has never been explained.

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: The Independent, Le Parisien