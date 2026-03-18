Horror in occupied Ukraine as civilians targeted and starve

In parts of southern Ukraine under Russian control, daily life has become a fight for survival. Residents describe a situation where leaving home can be deadly and basic supplies are running out.

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Ziarre.com, citing Euromaidan Press, reports that civilians in towns along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast are living under constant threat from drones, landmines and severe shortages. In areas like Oleshki, access routes are mined, cutting off food, fuel and medicine.

Locals say drones often target civilians in the open, a danger some have grimly nicknamed “safari.”

Daily danger

Reports describe repeated attacks on civilians gathering to find food.

In one case, a woman walking to queue for supplies was hit by a drone and later died. With funeral services unavailable, she was buried without a coffin.

Residents say they now move cautiously, using trees, fences and buildings for cover to avoid being seen from above.

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“Here we simply call it safari,” one woman wrote. “In the morning we don’t look at the sky for the weather, but to see if the hunt has started.”

Cut off town

Oleshki, once home to about 25,000 people, has seen its population drop sharply since the invasion and the flooding caused by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in 2023.

Ziarre.com reports that only a small number of civilians remain, with roads blocked and communication tightly controlled.

Since early 2026, deliveries of essential supplies have largely stopped, forcing residents to rely on improvised solutions such as melting snow for water.

Hunger crisis

Food shortages have pushed prices sharply higher, with basic goods costing many times more than in nearby areas.

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Some residents survive by hunting or sharing what little remains, while others are left with almost nothing.

Medical care is also extremely limited, worsening conditions for those still living in the area.

Burial struggle

The lack of resources has also affected how the dead are handled.

Funerals are unaffordable for most families, and in some cases bodies remain uncollected for days.

Others are buried in makeshift graves without proper services, reflecting the collapse of basic infrastructure.

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Wider context

Ziarre.com reports that similar conditions are being described in other occupied towns in the region.

The situation comes as Russia continues to seek recognition of its claims over multiple Ukrainian regions, including areas where fighting is ongoing.

For civilians still living in these areas, survival remains the primary concern.

Sources: Ziarre.com, Euromaidan Press



