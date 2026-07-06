Mystery solved: Melania finally reveals why she addressed Epstein rumors

Melania’s adviser reveals the real reason behind shocking Epstein speech

Questions lingered for months after Melania Trump unexpectedly stepped before reporters to firmly reject online claims linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, one of her closest advisers says the reason behind the unusual appearance was far simpler than many believed.

According to the First Lady’s senior adviser, the statement was meant to put the matter to rest while showing support for Epstein’s victims.

Adviser explains surprise appearance

Melania Trump’s public remarks in April caught even seasoned White House reporters off guard.

At the time, President Donald Trump said he knew his wife planned to make a statement but insisted he did not know what she intended to say. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich later described the moment as something that “came out of left field.”

Months later, senior adviser Marc Beckman offered an explanation during an interview with Politico.

“It was about going on the record to talk about the fact that she wasn’t connected with, is not connected with, Jeffrey Epstein at all.”

Beckman added that the First Lady also wanted to become “a champion and a leader for the victims,” saying she believed survivors should be allowed to testify publicly before Congress if they wished.

Melania rejected any connection

During her original statement, Melania Trump denied ever having any relationship with Epstein or his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She said she met Donald Trump by chance at a New York party in 1998 and stressed that Epstein played no role in introducing the couple.

According to the First Lady, she briefly crossed paths with Epstein for the first time in 2000 and occasionally attended some of the same social events afterward because their circles overlapped in New York City and Palm Beach.

She also dismissed manipulated images circulating online that appeared to show her alongside Epstein, urging people to question material shared on social media.

“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.”

Survivors push back

Melania Trump also called on Congress to allow Epstein’s victims to testify publicly under oath, arguing each woman deserved the opportunity to tell her story.

That proposal was met with criticism from more than a dozen Epstein survivors, who signed a joint letter urging authorities instead to release the remaining Epstein files.

The group argued that survivors had already shown extraordinary courage by speaking with investigators and providing testimony, accusing the First Lady of shifting responsibility away from the Justice Department. They also called for answers regarding files they believe remain undisclosed and raised concerns about the handling of victims’ identities.

Neither Donald Trump nor Melania Trump has been accused of criminal wrongdoing related to Jeffrey Epstein.