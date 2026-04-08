Russia accused of luring Africans into ‘Deadly War Trap’

Russia’s push to boost its war effort is facing growing scrutiny after new figures revealed the scale of foreign recruitment. What was presented as opportunity is now being described as a deadly trap.

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The fallout is raising fresh questions about how Moscow is sustaining its forces.

Recruitment exposed

According to The Express, more than 1,400 individuals from African countries were recruited by Russia between January 2023 and September 2025 to fight in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Moscow of exploiting vulnerable populations, saying, “We clearly see that Russia is trying to drag African citizens into a deadly war.”

The recruits are said to come from 36 countries, including Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

Rising deaths

Cameroon confirmed that 16 of its nationals were recently killed in the conflict, though observers believe the true number is higher.

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A February report by the All Eyes on Wagner project estimated that more than 300 African recruits have died, including at least 94 from Cameroon alone.

Many were reportedly drawn in by promises of jobs, education and high salaries before being sent to combat zones.

Mounting losses

The recruitment effort comes as Russia continues to face heavy battlefield losses.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 35,300 Russian troops were killed or wounded in early April, averaging over 1,000 casualties per day.

Over the course of the war, total Russian losses are estimated to have exceeded 1.2 million, though exact figures remain difficult to verify.

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Desperate strategy

Kyiv Post reported that the Kremlin’s reliance on foreign fighters suggests an attempt to avoid another large-scale domestic mobilization.

Such a move is widely seen as politically risky inside Russia.

Despite mercenary activity being officially illegal under Russian law, authorities have instead referred to recruits as “volunteers” to bypass restrictions.

War expansion

The use of foreign fighters is not new. Early in the invasion, President Vladimir Putin supported bringing in volunteers from the Middle East, particularly Syria.

Now, the expansion of recruitment efforts into Africa signals a broader search for manpower as the war continues.

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Sources: The Express, Kyiv Post, All Eyes on Wagner, Ukrainian officials