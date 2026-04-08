Will Zelensky Step Down? Insider Points to Surprise Successor

Speculation is building around Ukraine’s political future as questions emerge over President Volodymyr Zelensky’s next move. A senior former diplomat has now added fuel to the discussion, pointing to a potential replacement.

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The comments come as the country continues to operate under wartime conditions.

Rumors intensify

According to WP Wiadomości, former Polish ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki said talk of Zelensky stepping down after one term has circulated for years.

Responding to reports that the Ukrainian leader may not run again, Cichocki noted that Zelensky had previously signaled such intentions during his 2019 campaign.

“This has been talked about for a long time,” he said, adding that the president “never publicly denied” his earlier stance.

Possible successor

Cichocki pointed to Kyrylo Budanov, former head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, as a name being discussed within political circles.

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“The ruling camp will eventually put someone forward,” he said, describing Budanov as “an extremely intelligent man, a man free from scandals, not burdened by politics at all.”

However, he questioned whether Budanov would perform well in a high-pressure election campaign.

Different style

“He’s a scientist, an intellectual. I’m not sure he’d be any good in the heat of a campaign,” Cichocki said.

He added that Budanov lacks Zelensky’s public charisma, stating, “Compared to Zelensky, he’s a shadow of his, how shall I say, frontman nature.”

Despite this, he acknowledged that political dynamics could still shift.

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Election challenge

The discussion comes as Ukraine considers how to hold elections during wartime.

Cichocki said legislation is being prepared to make voting possible despite ongoing conflict.

He noted that earlier concerns about whether such elections could meet democratic standards appear to be fading.

Uncertain future

While no official decision has been announced, the speculation reflects broader uncertainty about Ukraine’s political direction.

Any leadership change would come at a critical moment, as the country continues to navigate both war and internal governance challenges.

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Sources: WP Wiadomości