Japan’s defense minister calls for debate on nuclear weapons policy

Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the country should openly debate nuclear weapons policy as Tokyo reviews its national security strategy.

Japan’s defense minister has called for a national discussion on nuclear weapons policy, arguing that the country’s changing security environment makes it necessary to examine issues that have long been considered politically sensitive.

According to Kyodo News, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Japan “cannot avoid touching” the subject as the government prepares to revise three key national security documents by the end of the year.

Security concerns

Koizumi pointed to developments in Europe, saying countries such as France and Finland are placing greater emphasis on nuclear deterrence.

According to Kyodo News, Finland’s parliament approved legislation in June allowing nuclear weapons to be brought into the country, while French President Emmanuel Macron announced in March that France would increase the number of its nuclear warheads.

Although Japan remains under the protection of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, it continues to uphold its long-standing principles of not producing, possessing or allowing nuclear weapons on its territory. Japan is also the only country to have experienced wartime nuclear attacks.

Policy discussion

Koizumi said Japan’s security environment has become increasingly challenging and argued that topics previously considered off-limits should now be open for public debate.

According to Kyodo News, calls for such discussions have emerged before. In December last year, a source involved in shaping security policy under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government said Japan should possess nuclear weapons, prompting criticism from opposition parties and some foreign governments.

Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera also said late last year that Japan should debate the future of its non-nuclear principles.

Sources: Kyodo News