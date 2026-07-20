Meghan Markle’s American popularity craters to shocking new low in fresh data

Public perception is a fragile thing that takes years to build but only moments to shatter.

Once public figures fall out of favor, the road to winning back trust can feel like an endless uphill battle. Turning the tide requires steady effort, reports The Express.

A steep drop

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are learning just how difficult it is to reshape their public image. Their popularity has collapsed. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has watched their global standing plunge to new lows.

A string of highly publicized interviews and a revealing memoir completely shattered their standing with the British public. They stopped the attacks. Even though they have recently toned down the criticism to heal family wounds, their approval numbers remain stuck.

A May YouGov poll showed Harry at a 33 percent approval rating, while Meghan dropped to 22 percent. According to The Express, these numbers place the couple just above Prince Andrew.

The situation across the Atlantic looks equally tough. A June YouGov America poll found that Meghan’s favorability rating dropped down to 27 percent, a steep decline from late 2025 when she enjoyed a net positive rating.

The consistency test

Branding professionals are weighing in on how the couple can climb out of this deep hole. One good tour is not enough. An expert pointed out that a successful visit will not instantly fix the damage.

Renae Smith, the founder of the agency The Atticism, spoke to the Daily Express about image management. Recovery takes time. She emphasized that true rehabilitation requires steady, predictable actions rather than quick fixes.

“Reputations are rebuilt through repeated behaviour over long periods of time, not one well-managed visit,” Smith explained. She noted that the biggest hurdle for the couple has always been staying out of trouble.

“The challenge for Harry and Meghan has always been consistency,” Smith stated. She added that “Just when things begin to settle, something usually happens that pulls them back into controversy or creates another contradictory headline.”

While their recent travel arrangements won praise from branding insiders, the real test lies ahead. As Smith concluded, “So the real question isn’t whether this trip was successful. In the PR world, yes, it was.”

The expert noted that long-term execution will decide their future. She added, “The real question is whether they can repeat this approach another ten times… And for this, we must wait and see.”

Sources: The Express, Daily Express, YouGov