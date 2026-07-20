World Cup final turns ugly as Argentina players spark post-match brawl

Calls grow for FIFA to take stronger action against Argentina.

Winning and losing are both part of football. How players react after the final whistle, however, can sometimes leave an even bigger impression than the result itself.

Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain has sparked fresh controversy after ugly scenes unfolded moments after the match ended, leaving FIFA under growing pressure to consider further disciplinary action.

The final had already been an emotional affair, with Argentina forced to finish extra time with 10 men after Enzo Fernández received a red card.

Spain eventually found the breakthrough they had been chasing, but the drama did not end with the winning goal.

Television cameras captured Leandro Paredes confronting Spain defender Eric García after the final whistle. The Argentine midfielder appeared to shove García before pushing him back to the ground while grabbing his bib near the neck.

Former England captain Alan Shearer strongly condemned what followed.

“Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone’s face. He went for them,” he said according to Unilad, and continued:

“There is no place or space for that. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible.”

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina also appeared to become involved, with footage suggesting he attempted to provoke Spain captain Rodri during the confrontation.

FIFA could hand out a tougher punishment

Paredes was shown a red card after the match had ended, automatically ruling him out of Argentina’s next international fixture.

That may not be the end of the matter.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code, violent conduct can result in suspensions of at least three matches, while assaults—including punching, kicking, elbowing or striking an opponent—also carry minimum three-match bans alongside potential financial penalties.

The governing body’s Disciplinary Committee is expected to review the incident, although FIFA has yet to comment publicly on whether further sanctions will follow.

More consequences could still be coming

Any suspension extending beyond the World Cup would carry over into Argentina’s next official international matches under FIFA regulations.

Questions are also being raised over whether the Argentine Football Association could face disciplinary measures if FIFA concludes that team officials failed to keep their players under control during the chaotic scenes.

Instead of discussing Spain’s triumph, much of the post-match conversation has shifted toward the confrontation that overshadowed the final moments of football’s biggest match.