Putin faces missile crisis after burning through two-thirds of Zircons in just 19 days

Military analysts suggest this furious pace proves Moscow is leaning heavily on stockpiles.

When a nation wages a long conflict, maintaining a steady supply of high-tech firepower is a constant challenge.

Pushing production lines to the limit can force generals to make tough choices about how quickly to burn through their reserves.

Right now, a massive surge in bombardment is raising big questions about how long that tempo can actually last.

Burning the reserves

Russian forces have launched an unprecedented barrage of heavy firepower in the first three weeks of July.

Between July 1 and July 19, Moscow fired 107 ballistic missiles alongside 20 advanced 3M22 Zircon missiles, according to an analysis by Ukrainian military outlet Militarnyi cited by United24Media.

That rapid usage vastly outpaces what factories inside Russia can build in a single month. Data from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate indicates that Russian facilities assemble around 100 ballistic missiles every month.

The spending spree on Zircon missiles is even more striking.

Moscow planned to manufacture only 30 of these high-tech weapons throughout all of 2026. Firing 20 in under three weeks means commanders have already used up roughly two-thirds of their yearly production budget.

Draining the stockpile

This sudden spike marks a dramatic shift compared to the previous month. Throughout the entirety of June, Russian units fired 102 ballistic missiles and just 15 Zircons.

Military analysts suggest this furious pace proves Moscow is leaning heavily on stockpiles accumulated over recent years. Prior to this latest wave of strikes, intelligence estimates showed Russia held more than 100 Iskander-M missiles and over 120 Zircons in reserve.

While accumulated stocks allow commanders to unleash massive single-day barrages, they cannot sustain that rate forever. Eventually, the rate of fire must drop back down to match factory output.

Chaos over Kyiv

The intense effort culminated in a massive combined strike overnight on July 19. Russian forces fired 41 missiles and 125 drones, directing much of that power straight toward the Ukrainian capital.

Around 40 ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in less than an hour, killing one person and injuring at least 15 others. Ten Zircon missiles were part of that barrage.

Questions also remain about the exact nature of the Zircon itself. Independent missile specialist Fabian Hinz recently noted that the weapon functions more like a quasi-ballistic missile than a true hypersonic cruise missile, though its extreme speed still makes interception very difficult.

Sources: Militarnyi, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Fabian Hinz, United24 Media