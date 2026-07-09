JD Vance forced to apologize after foul-mouthed outburst at public event

JD Vance’s unexpected apology steals the spotlight at Wisconsin event.

An effort to spotlight the Trump administration’s crackdown on healthcare fraud took an unexpected turn when Vice President JD Vance paused mid-speech to apologize for his language after noticing children in the audience.

Speaking at an event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Vance had been outlining the administration’s campaign against alleged Medicaid and social services fraud when an off-the-cuff remark prompted an immediate apology.

Heated criticism sparks apology

While discussing the case of a Wisconsin woman convicted of stealing roughly $2 million from a Medicaid program intended to support vulnerable mothers and young children, Vance pointed to a photo showing her carrying a designer handbag outside court.

As he condemned the fraud, he said:

“So, here’s a simple question, here’s a simple principle, if you fight to take money away from needy moms and give it to this woman in her Louis Vuitton bags, you should have your a– thrown the hell out of Washington, D.C. You don’t belong there. You don’t belong anywhere in a position of influence.”

The audience responded with loud applause, but Vance quickly realized that children were present.

“And, I’m sorry, excuse my language. I know we got a couple of kids in the audience. My wife, I love her, she gets on me all the time because I was raised by a gun-toting, F-bomb-dropping grandmother,” he said according to The Irish Star.

The vice president added that he continues trying to break the habit, joking that “old habits die hard” even after reaching the White House.

Healthcare fraud in focus

Vance’s visit to Wisconsin came shortly after the Department of Justice announced what it described as the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, charging hundreds of defendants in cases involving alleged healthcare fraud and opioid-related schemes worth more than $6.5 billion.

Throughout the event, Vance argued that the administration’s goal is to ensure taxpayer-funded programs benefit the people they were created to help rather than those committing fraud.

“We’re here to talk about fraud, we’re here to talk about protecting your taxpayer money, and most importantly, we’re here to talk about protecting the programs that exist that are funded by the generosity of the people in this room and that ought to go to the people they’re meant for, and not to make fraudsters rich.”

The Wisconsin event lasted around 40 minutes and focused primarily on the administration’s efforts to strengthen oversight of public assistance programs while pursuing individuals accused of defrauding federal healthcare systems.