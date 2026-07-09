Ukraine’s special forces obliterate critical Russian drone hub – and then some

Zelensky has ordered a 40-day campaign to put pressure on the Russian forces, and the pressure is relentless.

Ukraine has stepped up its deep strikes to cripple Russian military operations.

The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, announced a massive wave of coordinated drone attacks on July 8.

It is part of a 40-day campaign ordered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The continuous pressure aims to systematically reduce Moscow’s combat strength and force peace talks.

Behind the scenes, these operations targeted multiple critical facilities across occupied territories.

The SBU stated that special forces from the Alpha unit directed the mid-range drone strikes, which caught many units off guard.

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Targets in Crimea

In occupied Crimea, Ukrainian drones focused heavily on the Dzhankoi airbase. The SBU reported that the explosions hit relay systems used to guide Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance aircraft.

Weapons warehouses were destroyed. Further south, the drones damaged port infrastructure in Kerch, which serves as a major transit point for Russian military supplies and heavy machinery.

By Tuesday, additional strikes had hit fuel and ammunition depots in the villages of Novohryhorivka and Chervone.

The reports have not been independently verified.

Disruption on the Frontline

The Ukrainian attack quickly spread beyond the peninsula. In the Donetsk region, a major logistics hub near Pokrovsk was completely destroyed by a precise drone bombardment.

For months, this hub had provided essential frontline support by storing advanced ground robots and aerial vehicles. Moving further south, drone teams in the Zaporizhzhia region targeted base stations in Komysh-Zoria and Kamianka, where Russian remote pilots live.

According to official reports, these precision strikes killed several operators and command staff members. As a result, supplying frontline positions with ammunition and fuel will now become much harder for the Kremlin’s forces.

The raid follows earlier successes at the Saky airfield. There, Ukrainian drones claimed to have damaged or destroyed at least seven Russian fighter jets, including Su-30 and Su-24 models, during two separate waves.