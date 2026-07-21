JD Vance welcomes fourth child with new name crashing in popularity

The vice president’s own full name of James David features one of the most common names in the country.

Choosing a baby name is always a balance between personal style and broader cultural trends.

Some parents go straight for the top ten lists, while others intentionally hunt for options that stand out from the crowd.

For high-profile families in the public eye, those naming choices quickly become national conversation starters.

Standard choices skipped

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced the arrival of their fourth child over the weekend. The new arrival makes history as the first baby born to a sitting vice president in more than a century and a half.

The couple named their new son Alec Neel Vance. He joins three older siblings, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

The choice fits a long pattern of unexpected naming decisions for the couple. According to parenting site The Bump, the name Alec currently sits at number 947 on their popular boy names list after dropping 99 spots since 2024.

Family breaks mold

None of their children share names with the top U.S. baby choices like Liam, Noah, or Oliver. The Vance family prefers options off the beaten path.

The couple’s eldest son, Ewan, holds a rank of 2,757th nationwide. Their second son, Vivek, has a name of Sanskrit origin that ranks even lower on national popularity charts. Mirabel, their four-year-old daughter, carries a medieval name sitting at number 4,248.

Interestingly, the vice president’s own full name of James David features one of the most common names in the country. James currently stands as the eleventh most popular name for newborn boys in America.

Growing political family

The couple expressed their delight in a joint statement posted online. They also expressed gratitude to medical staff who assisted with the delivery.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” Vance said in the statement.

The vice president thanked doctors and medical staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center along with the White House medical team. At 41 years old, Vance has frequently advocated for larger families across America, making his growing household a central part of his public image.

Sources: The Bump, Irish Star