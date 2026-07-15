Kai Trump explains why America’s 250th birthday celebration fell flat

America’s 250th birthday divided the nation – Trump’s granddaughter responds to critics.

America’s 250th birthday was supposed to unite the country around one of the biggest milestones in its history. Instead, the celebrations have sparked fresh political debate, disappointing attendance reports and questions over whether President Donald Trump turned the occasion into a showcase for himself.

While fireworks, military flyovers and concerts were all part of the festivities, the events have generated as much discussion as the anniversary itself.

Congress had originally created the bipartisan American 250 commission to oversee the country’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

After returning to the White House, however, Trump launched a separate privately funded initiative called Freedom 250. Among its headline attractions was the Great American State Fair on Washington’s National Mall, though photographs and reports suggested turnout was far lower than organizers had hoped.

Independence Day celebrations were also disrupted by severe thunderstorms. Authorities evacuated the National Mall, pushing Trump’s appearance back until 11:15 p.m., while the fireworks display continued until around 1 a.m.

Kai Trump defends the turnout

Despite criticism surrounding attendance, Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump insisted the crowds had been enormous before the weather intervened.

“When they were doing the flyovers over the White House earlier there were so many people. I mean, there must have been, like, half a million people,” she said in a video uploaded to YouTube.

She argued that the evacuation created a misleading impression of the event.

“And then it sucks because then it started raining and lightning and everyone had to evacuate because of the lightning, so no one could come back until like 10 o’clock at night. But there were so many people there, I’ve never seen so many people.”

Kai Trump also described it as “really, really cool” to witness so many people gathering to celebrate America’s birthday.

During his address, Trump touched on several political themes before returning to the anniversary itself.

“After 250 years, the spirit of 1776 still lives within us all. It still roars in the hearts of our nation’s capital. It still burns in the heart of every patriot, thunders through every city and town, and it still lights the entire world with the glow of American liberty, and there is nothing like that.”

Americans remain divided

Surveys suggest the anniversary has not generated universal excitement.

Research conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only around four in ten American adults describe themselves as proud of the country’s 250th anniversary, while roughly three in ten say they are excited about it.

Gallup polling paints a similarly divided picture, showing that most Americans believe the authors of the Declaration of Independence would be disappointed with the country’s current direction.

Political affiliation also appears to influence attitudes. Roughly seven in ten Republicans report feeling proud or excited about the anniversary, compared with around three in ten independents and only two in ten Democrats.

Age also plays a role, with older Americans expressing the greatest sense of pride, while younger generations are significantly more likely to say they feel conflicted or indifferent about the historic milestone.