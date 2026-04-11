Koala crisis: deadly disease threatens Australia’s icon

Australia’s iconic koalas are under growing threat from a widespread disease, pushing researchers to explore an unusual rescue strategy.

Others are reading now

A remote island population free from infection may hold the key, but it comes with its own risks, reports the BBC.

Disease crisis

Chlamydia has spread widely among koalas on mainland Australia, with scientists warning it can affect up to 88% of some populations.

The disease, caused by Chlamydia pecorum, can lead to blindness, infertility and often death.

“I think she has chlamydia,” said conservation biologist Karen Burke Da Silva, describing a koala examined during field research.

Island refuge

According to BBC reporting, Kangaroo Island hosts the largest known population of koalas free from the disease.

Also read

Its isolation has protected the animals from infection, making it a potential “insurance policy” for the species.

However, the population descends from a small group introduced in the 1920s, leaving it highly inbred.

Genetic risks

Scientists say low genetic diversity is creating serious health concerns.

“We’ve found males with one testicle, or none,” said researcher Julian Beaman, highlighting signs of inbreeding.

Experts warn this could lead to an “extinction vortex”, where declining genetic variation increases the risk of collapse.

Also read

Rescue strategy

Researchers are now planning a large-scale “genetic rescue” effort.

The project will introduce genetically diverse, disease-free koalas from the mainland to breed with the island population.

If successful, it could create a healthy, chlamydia-free population capable of helping repopulate affected areas.

Mounting threats

Koalas already face multiple pressures, including habitat loss, climate change and bushfires.

The 2019–20 fires on Kangaroo Island killed an estimated 80% of its koalas, sharply reducing numbers.

Also read

Scientists say the combination of disease and environmental threats is fragmenting populations and weakening their resilience.

Long-term hope

Researchers believe the project could help stabilise koala populations and offer a model for conservation efforts worldwide.

“What we’re doing here is testing how to manage that before it’s too late,” said Beaman.

While the plan will take years to deliver results, scientists say it could be critical to securing the species’ future.

Sources: BBC