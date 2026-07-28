Katy Perry speaks out against White House use of Firework in military post

Music can define a generation, but artist control often slips away once a song reaches global popularity.

When powerful organizations pick up hit tunes for political campaigns, musicians frequently find themselves fighting to protect their original intent, reports Daily Mail.

Uproar over anthem

The official White House TikTok account posted a montage of American missile attacks captioned “Iran has been warned.” But government creators chose a wild soundtrack for the military clip by pairing the explosions with Katy Perry’s pop anthem “Firework.”

The pop star quickly took to social media to express her fury over the usage. “I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,” Perry wrote in a public statement.

She made her stance clear. “I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it,” the singer explained.

Perry stressed that her hit was meant for personal healing. “To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare,” she added.

A growing list

Perry is far from the only pop artist pushing back against official social posts. Stars like Kesha and Sabrina Carpenter have also voiced outrage over government videos featuring their music to showcase arrests or military force.

Carpenter blasted the administration on social media. Her track “Juno” had been featured in a clip celebrating immigration arrests. “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” Carpenter posted.

The controversy comes during a busy personal chapter for Perry. The chart-topping artist recently made headlines by confirming her high-profile relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking at a film premiere, Perry opened up about her happiness. “I am very in love. And actually, that show was after I met the love of my life and so I felt very anchored by that because I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite,” she told People.

Sources: Daily Mail, X, Instagram, People, TikTok