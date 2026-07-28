More than 20,000 people want New York mayor barred from 9/11 remembrance

Calls to ban New York mayor from 9/11 anniversary met with blunt response: ‘I’ll be there’.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he has no intention of staying away from this year’s September 11 remembrance events, pushing back against growing demands from some victims’ families who want him excluded from the ceremonies.

Pressure on the mayor has intensified after a petition signed by more than 20,000 people questioned whether he should take part in commemorations marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Mamdani vows to attend

Speaking to reporters, Mamdani made clear that he plans to stand alongside those affected by the attacks despite the criticism.

“I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them… reaffirming that we will never forget the solemn day felt by all of us that call this city home and frankly by all of us that call this country home.”

His comments came after he was asked about objections raised by survivors and relatives of victims who oppose his participation.

Petition questions mayor’s record

Organizers behind the Change.org petition argue that the annual remembrance should remain focused on what they describe as shared American values.

Their statement points to Mamdani’s public positions, political associations and responses to rhetoric that some families believe conflict with the spirit of the occasion. Among the concerns cited are his previous reluctance to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” during his mayoral campaign, as well as his perceived ties to figures critics describe as anti-American.

Following his victory in the Democratic mayoral primary, Mamdani later said he would discourage the use of the slogan.

“For 9/11 families, this is not simply a public ceremony — it is a deeply personal day of mourning. The presence of individuals whose words or associations are perceived as conflicting with the solemn purpose of the event risks detracting from that focus and causing additional pain.”

More than 20,000 people have signed the petition, which also includes comments from survivors and relatives of those killed in the attacks.

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Other controversies continue

Mamdani has also faced scrutiny over his stance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this month, the mayor said he wanted Netanyahu arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant that accuses the Israeli leader of responsibility for alleged war crimes in Gaza. City officials later concluded they did not have the independent legal authority to carry out such an arrest.

Netanyahu responded by accusing Mamdani of “celebrating” the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures.

“Celebrating.”

Mamdani has previously condemned the October 7 attack while maintaining his criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.