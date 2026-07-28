Trump Jr. knows who he wants as president in 2028 — and it’s not his dad

Donald Trump Jr defended his political ally.

Political ambition naturally attracts a certain amount of criticism.

But sometimes the opposition moves beyond everyday complaints and transforms into a highly organised campaign.

When that happens, people start asking who is paying the bills.

Following the money

JD Vance is suddenly facing a wave of hostile online activity as he looks toward a potential presidential campaign. A coordinated effort is pushing slogans like “Never Vance” across social media platforms.

Supporters of the vice president strongly suspect an outside operation is pulling the strings. Donald Trump Jr quickly defended his political ally.

“This is the same bullsh— that the globalists and RINOs pulled against my dad,” Trump Jr stated, according to the Daily Mail.

He added: “Rinse and repeat. Didn’t work then, won’t work now. We all see the establishment op.”

A foreign connection

Recent investigations point toward a deliberate strategy targeting his foreign policy stance. According to a Washington Post analysis, many posts attack the 41-year-old for being too willing to negotiate with Iran.

A separate report by Time magazine uncovered that a pro-Israel group allegedly paid conservative influencers to spread these messages. The Daily Mail noted that Brad Parscale, a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump, was reportedly involved in driving the digital assault.

Vance recently addressed the attacks directly during a podcast interview with Joe Rogan.

“You know, my response to that is, ‘Well, go to hell,'” Vance told Rogan. “I’m going to do what I have to do for the American people. I represent Americans first, and that’s the way that I’ve tried to do this job.”

Winning the boss over

Despite the digital hostility, the vice president appears to be securing his position at the very top. A senior administration official told MS NOW that the mood in the White House has suddenly shifted.

“It’s become, ‘JD’s our guy, we gotta help JD,’” the official revealed.

It helps that his recent weight loss has caught the president’s positive attention. Sources say the physical change is fueled by a strict sauerkraut diet.

Right now, the numbers look incredibly strong. A July survey from JL Partners and the Daily Mail shows Vance dominating the field of potential conservative candidates with 48 percent support.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sits at just 18 percent. He has already stated he will step aside if his colleague runs, but Texas Senator Ted Cruz is reportedly still considering his own challenge.

Sources: Daily Mail, Washington Post, Time, MS NOW, JL Partners