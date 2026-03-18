Putin plans mass relocation of Russians: 100,000 will be sent to occupied Ukraine

Territorial control through population movement is not a new tactic for Moscow.

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During the Soviet era, authorities repeatedly relocated citizens across regions to strengthen political control and reshape demographics in contested areas.

From the Baltics to Central Asia, the USSR used resettlement as a tool to secure influence, embed loyalty and tighten its grip on strategically important land.

Now, decades later, similar methods appear to be re-emerging as Russia looks to consolidate control over occupied parts of Ukraine.

Resettlement plan

Russia is planning to relocate nearly 114,000 of its citizens to occupied regions of Ukraine by 2045, according to documents reported by Ukrainska Pravda cited by WP.

The plan targets areas in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson currently under Russian control.

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The strategy appears aimed at strengthening Moscow’s grip on these territories beyond military presence.

Building control

According to the documents, the Kremlin intends to support the resettlement with large-scale construction projects.

These include more than 13 million square meters of housing, over 140 kindergartens, dozens of schools and around 100 medical facilities.

The plans were developed by the state corporation VEB.RF together with Russia’s Institute for Spatial Planning.

Infrastructure push

Transport and logistics are also a key part of the strategy.

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The proposal includes building or upgrading more than 3,200 kilometers of roads and nearly 430 kilometers of railway lines.

Additional projects involve new stations, port facilities and the reconstruction of four airports.

Economic expansion

Russia also aims to create jobs through the program, with more than 225,000 people expected to be involved in the projects.

Beyond industry, the plans highlight tourism as a future driver of growth in the occupied regions.

The Kremlin hopes to attract up to 9.4 million visitors annually by 2044.

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Tourism focus

Several locations have been identified as having high tourism potential, including Prymorsk and Henichesk.

Other areas such as Mariupol, Kyrylivka, Skadovsk and the Zaporizhzhia coastline are also listed as attractive destinations.

The broader plan suggests an effort to integrate the occupied regions economically and socially into Russia over the long term.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, WP.