Kim Jong Un’s daughter tipped as successor by South Korea

South Korea’s intelligence agency believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing his teenage daughter to take over power, according to lawmakers briefed behind closed doors.

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The assessment follows a series of carefully staged public appearances that analysts say are shaping a succession narrative.

Intelligence assessment

Lawmakers said the National Intelligence Service (NIS) based its conclusion on “credible intelligence” rather than speculation, Reuters reported.

The agency indicated that Kim’s daughter, widely believed to be named Ju Ae and around 13 years old, is now viewed as the most likely successor.

This marks a shift from earlier evaluations that suggested she was simply being groomed for a potential future role.

Military imagery

Recent state media images appear central to that conclusion.

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Photos released by KCNA showed Ju Ae driving a new tank, as well as taking part in weapons training, including firing rifles and handling a handgun.

According to lawmakers citing the NIS, such displays are intended to demonstrate her military capability and counter doubts about a female heir.

Echoes of past

Observers noted parallels with Kim Jong Un’s own rise to power.

Democratic Party lawmaker Park Sun-won said the images serve as a form of “homage” to how Kim was presented during the early 2010s as he prepared to succeed his father.

Ju Ae’s repeated presence at defence-related events is seen as reinforcing her status and accelerating the leadership transition narrative.

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Caution urged

Despite the intelligence assessment, some experts remain sceptical about drawing firm conclusions.

Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said the tank appearance alone is not definitive proof of succession.

He noted that, unlike Kim during his grooming period, Ju Ae has not appeared independently at major events.

Sources: Reuters